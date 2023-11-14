The Marvels Confirmed The MCU's New Super Team - Here's Who Could Join Next

Contains spoilers for "The Marvels"

"The Marvels" is out in theaters, and comic book fans likely took immediate notice of a cameo that teases a new superteam coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: The Young Avengers.

Following Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel's (Iman Vellani) defeat of Kree Supremor Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), the film concludes with Kamala Khan making a surprise visit to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in her New York City apartment. Like Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) meeting with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) to discuss the "Avengers Initiative" in the post-credit scene of "Iron Man," Khan tells Bishop she's building a team of heroes and wants the archer by her side. Bishop agrees to join, setting the stage for the Young Avengers — a superteam that originated in comics created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung — featuring young heroes connected to the MCU's original Avengers team.

A potential Young Avengers film is still some time away. Still, the tease opens the door for several characters to band together — some of whom viewers have already met in previous films, others who have been teased in different storylines, and some heroes still needing to be introduced. Who could make up the Young Avengers in the MCU?