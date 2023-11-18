Strange Things About Eric And Donna's Relationship In That '70s Show

For many people, "That '70s Show" has served as a huge comfort. Like other sitcoms in the spirit of "Friends" or "How I Met Your Mother," this show gives fans a group of characters to feel like they were hanging out with through laughs, love, twists, and general chaos. What makes it particularly compelling, though, is the platonic and romantic relationships in the show.

The show itself was not without its faults, and with those came frustrating moments from beloved characters. These were particularly clear within romantic conflicts between the show's couples, like Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie and Hyde (Danny Masterson), or the show's most central couple, Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon).

Eric and Donna are a fan favorite and one of the most notable sitcom couples of their era, and they definitely had some great moments within their relationship. However, they had many flaws, tiffs, full-out fights, and breakups that definitely drew attention to the imperfect nature of their romance. Love them or hate them, Eric and Donna had some key struggles that put their relationship to the test more than once. Read on for some of the strange aspects of Eric and Donna's relationship on "That '70s Show."