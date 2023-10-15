Marvel VFX Worker Exposed Inhumane Working Conditions On First Disney Plus Series

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is beloved for bringing fan-favorite comic book characters and otherworldly creatures and settings to live-action, some of the VFX workers responsible for the films biggest spectacles are calling Marvel out for inhumane working conditions. As a result of increased frustrations and being overworked, Marvel's VFX artists recently voted to unionize against harsh workplace conditions.

Due to considerable pressure put on behind-the-scenes talents, VFX artists have been forced to "crunch," working unsustainably long hours in order to hit Marvel's deadlines. It's been a frequent source of conflict, with former Marvel collaborator Dhruv Govil speaking out about the stressful conditions to get a project ready for completion — comments that led to "She-Hulk" star Tatiana Maslany lending her support to the VFX workers bringing her hero to life. Workers have called out the long hours, constant last-minute revisions, and lack of pay for their work on MCU projects, and that was before the current rise of artificial intelligence. The usage of generative AI in the "Secret Invasion" Disney+ series' opening credits and reported use to create promotional materials for "Loki" has to feel insulting to the overworked VFX crews, who are not only being worked to the bone but are stuck worrying big studios will replace them with AI, seeing it as a cost-effective way to replace paying actual artists.

In one of the biggest indictments of Marvel's creative process, VFX artist Alexander Rebeck, who worked on "The Falcon and Winter Soldier" on Disney+, called out Marvel (and the entire industry) for their near-impossible deadlines, lack of suitable breaks, and inhumane conditions.