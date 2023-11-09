SAG-AFTRA Negotiators Approve Deal With Studios - Strike Set To End

Just over a month after the Writers Guild of America's strike came to an end upon reaching a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists' strike is wrapping up as well. As reported by Variety on November 8, SAG-AFTRA negotiators have given a thumbs up to a tentative agreement with the AMPTP that will end their historic strike, which began way back on July 14. The union announced that their strike will officially come to a close at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 9.

At the time of publication, the fine details of the SAG-AFTRA-AMPTP deal have yet to come to light, though it's expected that such information will reach the public on Friday, November 10. It's said that within the agreement are protections against the use of artificial intelligence as well as sizeable pay increases for union members. While the SAG-AFTRA strike may be coming to a close and those in it can return to work, the deal still needs to be voted on and ratified by SAG-AFTRA members — a process that can potentially take longer than a week.

As one could imagine, this historic moment was preceded by an especially hectic few days of back and forth between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP.