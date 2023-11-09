Zac Efron Breaks Silence On Former Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

In the time since Matthew Perry's death, several of his friends and peers have revealed that the late actor had big plans in terms of future projects. Athenna Crosby, one of the last people to talk to Perry before his death, told Entertainment Tonight that Perry was initiating plans on a biopic about his life, and that he wanted a certain former co-star to portray him in the film. "He said that he wanted to make a movie about his life," she said. "And he had worked with Zac Efron in the past on a movie, and he said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version [of himself] and that he was gonna ask him soon to do that."

Of course, it didn't take long for news of Perry's intentions to spread through the media and reach Efron himself. As it happens, the actor is more than open to the idea of portraying his former acting mentor in a biopic. "I'm honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him," Efron told People during his red carpet interview for "The Iron Claw." "We'll see. I'd be honored to do it."

While there are no officially announced plans for work on a Matthew Perry biopic, if such a project does get made, it would likely be based off of Perry's tragic true life story, much of which was revealed in the late performer's 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." Clearly, fans should also expect to hear that Efron is attached to the project if it sees the light of day.