Matthew Perry's Best Movie According To Rotten Tomatoes

The entertainment industry and fans of are reeling from the loss of Emmy-nominated "Friends" star Matthew Perry, who died at age 54 on October 28.

Perry, of course, was one of the six celebrated main cast members of the classic TV sitcom, which ran on NBC-TV for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. Beloved by audiences throughout its entire run, "Friends" is currently ranked at No. 51 on IMDb's list of the best series of all time, and has a solid 78% "fresh" rating on the review aggregate service Rotten Tomatoes, which is accompanied by a stellar 93% average audience score.

Sadly, Perry didn't receive anything resembling the amount of love his iconic TV series did for the movies he appeared in throughout his career. The actor's highest-rated film on the Tomatometer came in 2009 for his fantasy comedy "17 Again." In the film, Perry plays the 37-year-old version of Mike, who is given a second chance at youth as he is mystically transformed into his 17-year-old self (Zac Efron).

Unfortunately, "17 Again" received a middling 56% rating on the Tomatometer, while fans were more receptive to the film with a positive 67% audience score. Even though the film wasn't embraced widely by critics, "17 Again" was still a hit at the worldwide box office, earning $139.4 million against a $40 million production budget.