Matthew Perry's Best Movie According To Rotten Tomatoes
The entertainment industry and fans of are reeling from the loss of Emmy-nominated "Friends" star Matthew Perry, who died at age 54 on October 28.
Perry, of course, was one of the six celebrated main cast members of the classic TV sitcom, which ran on NBC-TV for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. Beloved by audiences throughout its entire run, "Friends" is currently ranked at No. 51 on IMDb's list of the best series of all time, and has a solid 78% "fresh" rating on the review aggregate service Rotten Tomatoes, which is accompanied by a stellar 93% average audience score.
Sadly, Perry didn't receive anything resembling the amount of love his iconic TV series did for the movies he appeared in throughout his career. The actor's highest-rated film on the Tomatometer came in 2009 for his fantasy comedy "17 Again." In the film, Perry plays the 37-year-old version of Mike, who is given a second chance at youth as he is mystically transformed into his 17-year-old self (Zac Efron).
Unfortunately, "17 Again" received a middling 56% rating on the Tomatometer, while fans were more receptive to the film with a positive 67% audience score. Even though the film wasn't embraced widely by critics, "17 Again" was still a hit at the worldwide box office, earning $139.4 million against a $40 million production budget.
Perry previously defied film critics in a film with Bruce Willis
Prior to "17 Again," Matthew Perry appeared in another film that got decent reviews from fans to make up for the so-so (at best) critic reviews. During a break from "Friends," he starred in the 2000 crime comedy "The Whole Nine Yards" opposite Bruce Willis. In the film, Perry played an unassuming dentist named Nicholas "Oz" Oseransky, who develops a crisis of conscience after befriending his new next-door neighbor, the notorious mobster Jimmy Tudeski (Willis).
"The Whole Nine Yards" earned a 44% aggregate rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics but was embraced by movie fans with a 64% audience score. Validating audiences' more positive reaction to "The Whole Nine Yards," the film earned $85.5 million at the worldwide box office against a $24 million budget.
Unfortunately, one of Perry's worst Tomatometer scores came with 2004's "The Whole Ten Yards," the aptly titled sequel to the aforementioned film. Critics trashed the follow-up, which again starred Perry and Willis, as it got a paltry aggregate rating of 4%, with an underwhelming 40% audience score. The film also sputtered at cinemas, taking in $26.3 million in ticket sales at the global box office against a $30 million production budget.