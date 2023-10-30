Matthew Perry's Tragic True Life Story

Anyone who had a television in their home in the '90s and early 2000s will instantly recognize Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing on NBC's "Friends." One of the most popular television sitcoms of all time, Perry played a significant part in the series that lasted for 10 seasons and collected a treasure trove of awards and accolades along the way. Subsequently, the actor developed a successful career after his "Friends" fame, leading movies like "The Whole Nine Yards" and maintaining regular work in television.

Sadly, it is no secret that Perry faced many hurdles throughout his career. Once one of the biggest names in Hollywood thanks to "Friends," Perry's addiction troubles limited his ability to reach equal status following the show's cancellation in 2004. Known for his comedic timing and sharp-tongued sarcasm, Perry spent much of the latter part of his career attempting to recreate the "Friends" magic with sitcoms like "Mr. Sunshine" and "The Odd Couple," in which he served as writer and performer.

The actor also became known for his philanthropic efforts. Turning his addiction struggles into advocacy, Perry earned a Champion of Recovery award after opening the Perry House — a rehabilitation clinic built in his former Malibu home. However, reaching such heights in his career and personal life also involved many missteps on the road to his own recovery. These are the tragic details of Perry's life and career that led to his unexpected death in October 2023.