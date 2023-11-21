The Warrior Nun Movies Will Fail Without The Creator, But That's A Good Thing

You know those "What I Ordered vs. What I Got" memes, right? Where you purchase a silk replica of Keira Knightley's emerald green gown from "Atonement" and receive in the mail a piece of shiny green Halloween costume fabric? That's what happened to millions of fans who believed "Warrior Nun" would be given the resurrection it deserved, only to discover they'd been sold a bill of goods.

In June of this year, showrunner Simon Barry revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that the global movement to #SaveWarriorNun had, in fact, saved "Warrior Nun." After thanking fans for their passionate efforts, he announced a return "more EPIC than [they] could imagine. More details to come!" When those details finally came — to both fans' and, apparently, Barry's own surprise — they were riddled with red flags.

First, on August 15th, "Warrior Nun" executive producer Dean English announced on YouTube that the return would come in the form of "a trilogy of feature films" (so, not a series renewal) that could potentially evolve into a whole universe. Then, Barry — along with producers-writers Amy Berg and David Hayter — informed fans that they'd been left out of this proposed Marvel-ization of "Warrior Nun."

If, as a "Warrior Nun" fan, you're currently feeling a combination of disappointment, frustration, and anger, fear not. In this case, the exclusion of Simon and co. could prove to be a very good thing. Not because the films will actually benefit from the absence of these creatives, but because the story itself — and that story's legacy, meaning, and impact — won't benefit from the factory-made, pre-packaged big budget franchise format.

It could, however, benefit from the failure of this big screen bait-and-switch.