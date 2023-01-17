Nearly 90,000 Warrior Nun Fans Demand A Third Season From Netflix

Religion is a source of power for many different kinds of people. From holy rituals that provide solace and comfort, to celebrations for milestones like marriage, religion is definitely a significant component of many lives. Of course, there's also the rare occasion when one is inducted into a holy order and tasked with fighting extra-planar entities after an ancient artifact is inserted into one's back — but then again, esoteric actions can sometimes be a little hard to understand. Joking aside, "Warrior Nun" picks up with the miraculous resurrection of Ava Silva (Alba Baptista), and she is immediately tossed into a world that many don't even realize exists.

Checking out Rotten Tomatoes, one can see that "Warrior Nun" currently has an 84% critic score and an impressive 97% audience score. But despite the positive reviews, it looks like "Warrior Nun" will be coming to an end, much to the chagrin of the show's faithful fans. The cancelation announcement broke on December 13 of last year, with showrunner Simon Barry tweeting, "I've just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this."

However, it seems as if the pious that follow "Warrior Nun" aren't willing to turn the other cheek at this news.