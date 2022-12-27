Warrior Nun Deserves To Find A New Home (& Why Amazon Should Be Paying Attention)

It's almost become a meme in and of itself at this point that Netflix cancels 95% of anything halfway decent. Back in the old days (see 2006), network channels were more open to having a series find its voice and audience before giving it the axe. After all, most fans would agree the first seasons of "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation" weren't necessarily phenomenal, but their renewals gave the writers and actors an opportunity to find the show's voice and turn those shows into classics.

Netflix is far less forgiving, especially in 2022, when it seemingly canceled anything and everything under the sun. While hit series like "Ozark" were allowed to come to a satisfying conclusion, fans were left dangling from the cancellations of "Fate: The Winx Saga," "Blockbuster," and "Resident Evil," to name a few.

However, few cancellations hit as hard as the untimely demise of "Warrior Nun" shortly after the release of its second season. Despite positive reviews, Netflix brought down the proverbial hammer in December 2022, just a month after Season 2 came out on November 10, 2022. Fans were understandably devastated, but in the current climate of streaming television, a cancellation doesn't have to mean the end. It's always possible for shows to get picked up elsewhere, and there are very good reasons why other streamers would be wise to give "Warrior Nun" another shot.