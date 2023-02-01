The Storyline We Should Have Gotten In Warrior Nun Season 3 Before Its Unjust Cancelation

For reasons we may never know (money, it was money), Netflix chose not to give the widely beloved "Warrior Nun" a Season 3 renewal.

Since that means we're not going to actually see the story play out as intended, it's only fair that we analyze what happened in the first two seasons, and use their consistent use of historical, religious, and literary allusion to predict what Season 3 would (and should!) have been. Doing so will serve us well on this Season 3 prediction journey, and lead us not into pure fan-fiction.

To accomplish this, we'll be looking as much at the series' religious and historical reference points as we will at its thematic intent. To be clear, "Warrior Nun" speaks to viewers from all walks of life, so remember that any religious elements discussed herein are considered from a strictly narrative standpoint. In fact, since the brilliance of "Warrior Nun" was how it employed multiple mythologies and religions without promotion or rejection, it wouldn't make much sense for us to do things any differently in this Season 3 projection.

While we could spend hours Da Vinci Coding every last clue buried in Simon Barry's series, we'll instead focus on those that speak directly to the series' overarching questions, including: what are the fundamental natures of both (BIG picture) truth and faith? Are they in conflict? And are there limits to the respective human benefit or viability of either? Also, is faith a benevolent force made malevolent by mankind's need to control and suppress others, or a construct born of that need? Finally, what aspect of these potential truths have been lost, misinterpreted, or intentionally manipulated for ulterior motives over millennia ... and to what end?

Pretty straightforward, yeah? Great, let's do this.