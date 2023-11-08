The Boys Season 4 Premiere Window Confirmed - And It's A Long Wait

While "The Boys" Season 4 may still be a ways off, fans can rest assured that production for the new season is proceeding smoothly. In an interview with Variety, "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke noted that work on the new season was in motion. "Most of the editing is done, we're now deep into the music and visual effects," he said. "Marketing is starting to taxi their planes on the runway. There's a lot happening behind the scenes of 'The Boys' Season 4, I can say that."

Kripke had previously announced on his Twitter account that work on "The Boys" Season 4 was temporarily halted by the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, which concluded in late September. However, there is still a chance the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike could hold up the release of "The Boys" Season 4. Several stars, including Jack Quaid, are participating in the strike. While the primary filming period for Season 4 wrapped in April, the showrunner further noted that the team likely needs the actors to return for additional dialogue recording sessions.

All told, there are still some external factors that could potentially push "The Boys" Season 4 further back in 2024. For the time being, fans can get an early taste of the next installment by watching the "Gen V" Season 1 finale or by checking out "The Boys" stars' intriguing teases of Season 4.