The Boys Season 4 Cast, Plot, Streaming, And More Details
The Amazon Prime Video series "The Boys" has had quite the journey since its premiere in 2019. What started as an edgy superhero TV show based on a controversial comic book from the early 2000s has become one of the most popular contemporary dramas streaming right now. Its success has even led to two spin-off television shows — the animated anthology shorts series "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" and the upcoming college thriller "Gen V."
It's been quite a while since fans have been able to revisit the terrible (and terribly entertaining) world of "The Boys." Season 3 ended over a year ago, leading the series toward yet another long interval between installments. For the time being, fans have had to settle for playing as Homelander in "Call of Duty" or "Mortal Kombat," but as they become more restless, not even "Gen V" will be able to satisfy their need for a hit of Compound V.
At the risk of getting laser-beamed by those anxious fans, we're here to bring news good and bad. Even if there is a bit of a wait for the upcoming season, there's more information available that you might realize.
When will The Boys Season 4 be released?
There has yet to be a confirmed release date or even a release window for "The Boys" Season 4. Furthermore, showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke shared on Twitter that there would be no announcement whatsoever until the Writers Guild of America strike against the AMPTP is resolved. As of writing, the AMPTP has reportedly sent the WGA their "best and final offer," which signals that a resolution — positive or otherwise — is imminent.
Even with COVID-19 delays, Season 2 managed to premiere just a little over a year after the Season 1 finale. Season 3, however, took nearly two years to land on Amazon Prime Video. Unfortunately, there may be some evidence that — especially with the strikes — Season 4 will arrive closer to that two-year window. It's worth noting that Homelander (Antony Starr's character from the series) is set to arrive as a downloadable character in "Mortal Kombat 1" in Spring 2024. Assuming it's intended to serve as a cross-promotion for Season 4 (similar to how J.K. Simmons' Omni-Man is slated to arrive near the release of "Invincible" Season 2), we likely have several months left to wait.
What is the plot of The Boys Season 4?
"The Boys" Season 3 left a number of plot threads dangling with potential, primary among them being the impending U.S. Presidential election (perhaps further justifying a 2024 release date, to align with real-world events). Defense Secretary Robert "Dakota Bob" Singer ("Supernatural" alum Jim Beaver) is running as the Democratic candidate, having previously and reluctantly overseen the integration of Vought superheroes into the U.S. military. Unwittingly, he has chosen a dangerous supe as his running mate in Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit). Ravenous for power and willing to kill anyone who stands in her way, Neuman is possibly the deadliest threat the team faces outside of Homelander.
Speaking of Homelander, the narcissistic nationalist got the most out of Season 3 — by the time the credits rolled, he had won an eerily sustainable relationship with his son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) as well as the unconditional support of his most loyal supporters. Meanwhile, interior threats to his power (such as Starlight, Queen Maeve, Black Noir, and Stan Edgar) have been decisively purged, leaving him with near-total control over Vought and The Seven. The team is, however, set to receive two new members — Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry).
As for the titular "Boys," when they're not trying to thwart Homelander and/or Vic the would-be Veep, there's plenty of inner conflict for them to deal with — especially since their leader, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), has only a year left to live thanks to his use of Temp V. That doesn't mean we've seen the last of the substance, however, as it's been rumored that one member of the team will use it to gain permanent superpowers.
Who will star in The Boys Season 4?
It goes without saying that the five central "Boys" — Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) — will return for "The Boys" Season 4, as will Vought superheroes Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and, of course, Antony Starr's Homelander. On the other hand, it's questionable whether Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), Giancarlo Esposito (Stan Edgar), or Dominique McElligot (Queen Maeve) will return as well, given where their characters ended up by the finale of Season 3.
As we stated above, Claudia Doumit seems poised to play a larger role as Victoria Neuman, potentially serving as the season's primary antagonist (a la Stormfront and Soldier Boy). Cameron Crovetti has also been promoted to a series regular, signaling that his character Ryan Butcher will receive more screen time this season as well. And, though Black Noir was killed off in Season 3, actor Nathan Mitchell is confirmed to be returning as a "hilarious" new version of the character. Rounding out the returning cast are Colby Minfie (as impotent Vought CEO Ashley Barrett), Laila Robins (CIA liaison Grace Mallory), Simon Pegg (Hugh Campbell Sr.), and Jim Beaver (Presidential candidate Robert "Dakota Bob" Singer).
New additions to the cast include Valorie Curry (Firecracker), Susan Heyward (Sister Sage), Derek Wilson (Tek Knight), Reid Miller (Laddio), Dan Mousseau (Web-Weaver), and Rosemarie DeWitt (Hughie's Mom). Elliot Knight, Rob Benedict, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will also join the series in undisclosed roles, though Morgan is rumored to be playing a version of Joe "The Monkey" Kessler.
Who is writing The Boys Season 4?
Eric Kripke is confirmed to be continuing his duties as showrunner and executive producer, a role he has performed since he developed the series for Amazon Prime Video in 2019. Before "The Boys," he was best known for creating and running the beloved and long-running CW series "Supernatural."
While Kripke serves as the series' guiding hand, he collaborated with a team of writers to develop the fine points of the Season 4 storylines. Returning from Season 3, David Reed will pen both the Season 4 premiere and the Season 4 finale (having also written the previous finale, "The Instant White-Hot Wild"). The finale will also be written by frequent "The Boys" scribe and writer of Season 3, Episode 6, "Herogasm," Jessica Chou. She will also pen Season 4, Episode 2, "Life Among the Septics."
Also returning to the writers' room are Geoff Aull ("Barbary Coast"), Paul Grelong ("Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed), Ellie Monahan ("We Gotta Go Now"), and Anslem Richardson ("The Bloody Doors Off"). Notably, Season 4 will be the first season of "The Boys" without series stalwart Craig Rosenberg, who wrote five episodes and served as an executive producer for the first three seasons.
Is there a trailer for The Boys Season 4?
As of yet, there is no trailer for "The Boys" Season 4, and, as we addressed earlier, there likely won't be one until some time after the end of the WGA strike. To be fair though, it isn't like fans have been left hanging when it comes to "The Boys." "Gen V" is airing in a matter of weeks — even if there were enough footage ready for a trailer, they're likely going to hold off on any concerted promotional efforts for the mothership series until after its spin-off has enough footing.
Like they did with Soldier Boy long before his Season 3 debut, "The Boys'" official Instagram shared promotional costume photos of Firecracker and Sister Sage. Apart from those — and a few out-of-character cast pics and selfies, including one of Jeffrey Dean Morgan in costume — fans have yet to see much of anything from "The Boys" Season 4.
If we were to speculate, we'd guess the earliest a trailer is coming would be sometime after "Gen V" Season 1. Perhaps one will even be attached to the season finale in lieu of a post-credits scene. If the series is angling for a Spring 2024 release date, however, we're probably looking toward the new year for Season 4 footage.
Where to watch The Boys and Gen V
"The Boys," "Diabolical," "Gen V," and "Invincible" are all available to stream on Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform. All four projects were produced exclusively for Prime Video — so you probably don't have to worry about the series disappearing from the platform, at least in the near future.
If you don't have a Prime account, the only way for you to stream the series is, unfortunately, to pay per episode or per season — at the time of writing, that's $1.99 per episode or $14.99 per season. This option is available through most video-on-demand platforms, including Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, and YouTube TV. The third and most recent season, however, is not available to purchase and is exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime Video (though you can still purchase physical DVDs of the season). On the bright side, there seems to be no reason to rush your watch-through of "The Boys," as we wait for any sort of update on when Season 4 will be released. Hopefully, a release date will be announced soon — to keep us hanging is just plain diabolical.