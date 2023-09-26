The Boys Season 4 Cast, Plot, Streaming, And More Details

The Amazon Prime Video series "The Boys" has had quite the journey since its premiere in 2019. What started as an edgy superhero TV show based on a controversial comic book from the early 2000s has become one of the most popular contemporary dramas streaming right now. Its success has even led to two spin-off television shows — the animated anthology shorts series "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" and the upcoming college thriller "Gen V."

It's been quite a while since fans have been able to revisit the terrible (and terribly entertaining) world of "The Boys." Season 3 ended over a year ago, leading the series toward yet another long interval between installments. For the time being, fans have had to settle for playing as Homelander in "Call of Duty" or "Mortal Kombat," but as they become more restless, not even "Gen V" will be able to satisfy their need for a hit of Compound V.

At the risk of getting laser-beamed by those anxious fans, we're here to bring news good and bad. Even if there is a bit of a wait for the upcoming season, there's more information available that you might realize.