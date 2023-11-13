Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man Story Finally Explained

For years, many fans were critical of the second live-action Spider-Man to swing into theaters in the 21st century. That's right – Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man wasn't nearly as beloved a decade ago as he is now. A common criticism at the time was that he arrived in theaters too early for a reboot of the character. For reference, "Spider-Man 3" (the final in Sam Raimi's original trilogy) premiered in 2007, while "The Amazing Spider-Man" came out back in 2012. That's less time than there was between Christian Bale and Ben Affleck's respective Batmans.

But whether you loved or hated him at first, Garfield's "Amazing Spider-Man" became a cult favorite over time, with many even hoping that Marvel Studios would find a way to insert him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ultimately, they decided to reboot the character entirely, and the original plans for a multi-part "Amazing Spider-Man" saga were scrapped. Some movies, such as "Venom," eventually happened, but Garfield's Spidey was pushed aside in favor of the newer and younger model.

But with his return in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the Amazing Spider-Man has become a fan-favorite, with many now hoping that we'll see an "Amazing Spider-Man 3" after all. Given the popularity of the character, nothing is impossible, but while we patiently wait to see more of this Spidey variant, let's reflect on the Amazing Spider-Man's entire story and uncover the secrets of Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker.