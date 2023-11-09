James Gunn Debunks Release Date Rumors About His First DC Reboot Project

There's been plenty of speculation about where things are going for the DCU since it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be taking over to reboot of the cinematic universe. Still, what we do know for sure is that the first two projects, "Creature Commandos" and "Superman: Legacy," are set to arrive in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

At least, we thought we did until a supposed leak suggested otherwise. On X (formerly Twitter), @DCU_Updates shared a video that posited "Creature Commandos" would be delayed until 2025, but Gunn himself hopped onto the social media platform to deny that this was the case. "It was never postponed," he wrote.

He went on to reiterate this more directly when @CarlosEdua42444 asked about it. "Yes, Creature Commandos is all set to come out in 2024. There have never been any delays, thank goodness," Gunn stated. "Any info otherwise is a well-intentioned mistake or misspeaking."

Considering how often Gunn uses social media as a direct bridge between himself and his fans, it's not exactly unexpected that he would set the record about the DCU straight so quickly. Still, the clarification of the truth amid a series of projects so rife with rumors is no doubt a comfort for DC devotees.