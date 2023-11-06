DC's Penguin Won't Repeat Marvel's TV Mistakes Says HBO CEO - Here's Why

There's definitely been a notable downtick in 2023 regarding the public's reaction to superhero properties. While Marvel has reckoned with the lackluster reaction to "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Secret Wars," DC has seen diminishing returns on its own properties, including "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," and "Blue Beetle."

Still, Casey Bloys, the content chief for HBO and Max, doesn't think it's time to sound the alarm quite yet. He said as much at a recent programming showcase while talking (via Deadline) about the upcoming "The Batman" spin-off, "The Penguin." "I don't know that it's necessarily tentpole fatigue as much as it is a sameness of storytelling," Bloys explained.

Being that the last couple of years have also seen big hits like "The Batman," "Peacemaker," and "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3," many would likely agree with Bloys that it's not quite the time to throw in the towel on superhero projects. Still, the HBO exec did concede that it may be time to switch things up a bit. "I think the key, even within DC, is trying to tell different stories in different styles, to not try to do the same show over and over and over again," he said.