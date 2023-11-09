Whatever Happened To Snacklins After Shark Tank?

Snacklin founder Sam Kobrosly appeared on "Shark Tank" seeking a $250,000 investment for 2.5% of his company. The Sharks try out samples and love the 80-calorie per-bag servings as well as the rich taste. Kobrosly shares that this was his intent — to make a junk food-flavored item without the junk.

Kobrosly owns 30% of Snacklins, with the rest of the company split amongst the employees and their angel investors. The prior year saw Snacklins earn $200,000 in sales, and it is now on track to hit $2 million. Their retail efforts have grown immensely, with the product going from being available in only 36 stores to 850 nationwide, including Walmart, Whole Foods, and 7-Eleven locations. Kevin O'Leary and Rohan Oza don't like that Kobrosly opened up his own factory to handle manufacturing, believing it to be an unfeasible option cost-wise, although some of the other Sharks see it as the best way to maintain quality control. Snacklins' margins also cause some concern, as each unit sells for between $1.99 and $2.29 and costs $0.90 to produce.

Along with having a Shark on board as a strategic partner, Kobrosly aims to use the investment to carry the business through its last few months before achieving profitability. Barbara Corocoran chooses to go out, having had a rough experience trying to see a profit from her prior "Shark Tank" snack company investment, Pipcorn. Similarly, Rohan Oza and Lori Greiner believe there's too much risk involved and exit the deal. Mark Cuban disagrees with their sentiment following the positive experience he had with Alyssa's Cookies, who also run their own manufacturing. After some negotiating, they agree on a $250,000 deal for 5% equity and 5% advisory shares.