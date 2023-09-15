Whatever Happened To Pipcorn After Shark Tank?

Pipcorn is looking to take its pint-sized popcorn alternative to the big leagues. The business creates a line of heirloom popcorn made from specially produced kernels that come in at about half the size of regular popcorn. This means those annoying chunky kernels and hulls that get stuck in your teeth are a thing of the past. Pipcorn is also vegan, gluten-free, and cooked using olive oil instead of butter.

The company was launched in 2012 by siblings Jennifer and Jeff Martin. The year before, they had heirloom popcorn while looking for something to snack on in Jennifer's new apartment. Jennifer, who has issues digesting normal popcorn (as revealed on "Shark Tank"), discovered this variety while working at a health food store. With the help of Jeff's wife Teresa, they started Pipcorn. The same year as their launch, Pipcorn saw major traction after being featured on Oprah's Favorite Things list. "She only picks amazing products, so to even be considered is just the biggest compliment we can ever ask for," Jennifer said during a surprise visit from Oprah.

The opportunity not only got them some new customers but managed to catch the attention of the "Shark Tank" producers, who reached out to the duo for a chance to be featured. During the initial audition process, the team realized they weren't ready for "Shark Tank" yet. A year later, they returned for another chance and made it on to the show. Did their hard work pay off?