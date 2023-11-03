Loki Season 2 Detail Points To Major Marvel Sacrifice In Finale

When we're talking about a storytelling formula — be it Joseph Campbell's monomyth or the famous screenwriting guide "Save the Cat!" — there is always a point at which our hero reaches a nadir when the situation gets impossibly dire. This beat is necessary so that their subsequent redemption feels even more monumental. The hero usually begins to break out of that low point when they make a sacrifice, giving up something they hold dear in order to acquire what they really need.

From that perspective, Loki's sacrifice already took place in Episode 5 when he came to terms with his self-motivation for trying to save the TVA. After admitting to Sylvie that his real motivation was missing his friends, he returned, dejected, to Ouroboros' workshop. His sacrifice was an emotional one, and it was at that moment the timelines began to collapse and he learned to control his time-slipping superpower.

In conventional storytelling structures, what usually follows a hero's sacrifice is a reconciliation and an embrace of their newfound power. We see Loki do both when he apologizes to the group for his selfishness and then learns to control his time-slipping. The next step of the journey is when the hero returns to face the challenge that they previously failed, and accordingly, the final shot of Episode 5 shows Loki returning to the TVA at the moment he and his friends previously failed to fix the Temporal Loom.

That said, there's worse to come for the god of mischief. Rumor has it that the Season 2 "Loki" finale sets up Kang as the true terror he's meant to be. It appears that Loki is about to face his greatest challenge yet.