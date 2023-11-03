Loki Season 2 Theory: O.B.'s Real Name Could Be A Huge Marvel Easter Egg

This article contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5, "Science/Fiction"

The penultimate episode of "Loki" Season 2 has arrived on Disney+, and considering how its predecessor concluded, it had a lot to live up to. In Episode 4, "Heart of the TVA," Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his friends fail to repair the Temporal Loom, resulting in total system failure. Thus, we find out in the latest episode, "Science/Fiction," that the Time Variance Authority has been effectively disbanded, and the variants it employed have been returned to their home branches with no memory of it. Thus, we get to see what some of our favorite TVA agents were up to before joining the organization.

In the case of Season 2 favorite Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan), it's revealed that he's a struggling science fiction author and scientist named A.D. Doug. While this may seem like a random civilian name, it could hide a Marvel Comics Easter egg. In print, Arthur Douglas is the name of a human man Thanos killed while on a covert mission to Earth. Aware of Thanos' immense power, the Mad Titan's father, A'Lars, and grandfather, Kronos, took Douglas' spirit and created a new body for it. Thus, the future Guardian of the Galaxy Drax the Destroyer was born, and he made it his mission to exact revenge on Thanos.

At this stage in the game, it's unlikely that Ouroboros and Drax — played by Dave Bautista — are one and the same in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The former's true name is more likely a coincidental Marvel Comics nod than anything else. Still, that's not to say that another member of the Douglas line can't become an MCU hero down the line.