Loki Season 2 Theory: O.B.'s Real Name Could Be A Huge Marvel Easter Egg
This article contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5, "Science/Fiction"
The penultimate episode of "Loki" Season 2 has arrived on Disney+, and considering how its predecessor concluded, it had a lot to live up to. In Episode 4, "Heart of the TVA," Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his friends fail to repair the Temporal Loom, resulting in total system failure. Thus, we find out in the latest episode, "Science/Fiction," that the Time Variance Authority has been effectively disbanded, and the variants it employed have been returned to their home branches with no memory of it. Thus, we get to see what some of our favorite TVA agents were up to before joining the organization.
In the case of Season 2 favorite Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan), it's revealed that he's a struggling science fiction author and scientist named A.D. Doug. While this may seem like a random civilian name, it could hide a Marvel Comics Easter egg. In print, Arthur Douglas is the name of a human man Thanos killed while on a covert mission to Earth. Aware of Thanos' immense power, the Mad Titan's father, A'Lars, and grandfather, Kronos, took Douglas' spirit and created a new body for it. Thus, the future Guardian of the Galaxy Drax the Destroyer was born, and he made it his mission to exact revenge on Thanos.
At this stage in the game, it's unlikely that Ouroboros and Drax — played by Dave Bautista — are one and the same in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The former's true name is more likely a coincidental Marvel Comics nod than anything else. Still, that's not to say that another member of the Douglas line can't become an MCU hero down the line.
Could we see Arthur Douglas' daughter, Heather, become Moondragon in the MCU?
A notable detail regarding Thanos' murder of Arthur Douglas is that Douglas wasn't alone. As he traveled in his car, his wife and daughter, Heather, were beside him. His wife was killed, but unbeknownst to anyone, his daughter narrowly survived. Upon investigating the carnage his son left behind, A'Lars took the orphaned Heather with him to the cosmos. She grew up on the planet Titan and unlocked her psychic abilities, eventually confronting a being known as the Dragon of the Moon. The entity corrupted her mind over time, prompting her to take on the name Moondragon.
The MCU hasn't gone the Douglas route with Drax the Destroyer, instead opting to make him an alien with a similar backstory to Douglas. Thanos (Josh Brolin) had Drax's wife and daughter killed, so he vowed revenge by any means necessary. However, that doesn't mean that an MCU take on Moondragon can't have the same origin as her comic counterpart. Should she arrive in the franchise someday, she can still be Heather Douglas, just without Drax as her father. Then again, maybe her real name could be Heather Doug, and Ouroboros could be her dad. It might come out of left field, but this is the ever-strange and ever-changing MCU we're talking about here.
Of course, none of this could come to fruition if Loki can't fix the collapsing multiverse. One can only hope he does so in the "Loki" Season 2 finale, which premieres on November 9, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.