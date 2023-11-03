Loki's New Super Power Might Make Him The MCU's Most Powerful God

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5 — "Science/Fiction"

After "Loki" Season 2, Episode 4 blows everything open with the shocking way in which Kang variant Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) fails to stabilize the Temporal Loom, Episode 5 marks the time to pay the piper. Once again unstuck in time, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) finds himself eerily alone at the crisis-struck Time Variance Authority premises, and time-slips through various timelines where other characters who were present when the loom broke the lives they presumably had before the TVA came calling.

Casey (Eugene Cordero) is now an escaped convict, Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) is a pediatrician, Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) is hilariously a jet ski salesman named Don, and Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) is a scientist who aspires to be a sci-fi writer — and, fortunately, believes Loki's time-hopping story with no issue and even manages to build a new TemPad with the help of the TVA manual. Only Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) remains unaffected. She continues to chill out in her McDonald's timeline, completely resisting Loki's mission to bring the band back together to tune their auras with the moment the Temporal Loom was destroyed. Still, she eventually decides to help after her safe space is spaghettified and she realizes that the whole multiverse is at risk.

Unfortunately, the aura alignment idea works roughly as well as every other plan has during this season, and Loki's friends soon meet the same fate that befell Timely and Sophie's timeline. However, witnessing this helps Loki gain control of his time-slipping — which effectively gives him free rein over time and space.