'Marvel Is Truly F***d' After Loki Says One Executive - Here's Why

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a rough few years, and things aren't getting any better any time soon. A new report from Variety details the chaos within Marvel Studios, much of which involves the handling of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

It's no secret that the MCU has lost some traction at the box office since Phase 3 ended back in 2019. But middling performances are the least of the studio's problems right now. Kang was meant to be the new Thanos — a bad guy powerful and compelling enough to carry the next several years of "Avengers" movies. But after a series of domestic violence allegations landed Majors on track for trial at the end of November, that whole plan has been thrown into question.

Per Variety, Kevin Feige and other executives spent much of their September retreat in Palm Springs trying to sort out the mess. Various backup plans were tossed around to diminish Kang's importance, but the end of "Loki" Season 2 may make that difficult. According to the report, the show's Season 2 finale reasserts Kang as the main focus going forward. "Marvel is truly f***d with the whole Kang angle," one source told Variety after seeing the finale. "And they haven't had an opportunity to rewrite until very recently [because of the WGA strike]. But I don't see a path to how they move forward with him."