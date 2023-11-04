The Untold Truth Of The Longest Movie Ever, Logistics

Erika Magnusson and Daniel Andersson decided the only way to truly convey what they were trying to get across with "Logistics" was to film and present the entire journey in real time. Simply explaining that the pedometer's path from where it was created to where it was purchased for consumer use wasn't good enough — the route had to be shown in its entirety. Even if that route amounted to about 37 days.

However, the duo also said they were fascinated by the idea of looking backward on the journey, starting with the store they purchased the pedometer at and imagining its reverse trip all the way back to the original plant in China where it was first built. So that's when it was decided that "Logistics," too, should play out in reverse, with the 857 hours beginning at the store and then working backward through its journey on various forms of transportation. We travel by truck, then freight train, then truck again, ending at its birthplace at a factory in Bao'an in the city of Shenzhen, China, rather than starting there.

It's easy to view that decision as a gimmicky one, but it actually ends up making the message behind "Logistics" that much more powerful as it forces the viewer to start at the parts of a product's journey they are most familiar with and slowly introducing the lesser-known aspects of global trade as the movie goes on. We rarely think about where the things we purchase are actually made, so building up to that revelation is a masterstroke on the part of Magnusson and Andersson.