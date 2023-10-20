Killers Of The Flower Moon: When Is The Best Time To Use The Restroom?

Contains mild spoilers for "Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is Martin Scorsese's latest epic, and while there's much to discuss from the film, most people probably just want to know when they can sneak out of the theater for a restroom break. One of the biggest talking points of the movie is its runtime, which clocks in at 3 hours and 26 minutes, making it one of the longest films of the modern era. It's also a long time to sit in one place, with people undoubtedly not wanting to miss a second of what's surely going to be an Oscar contender in a few months.

Fortunately, we're here to tell you when during the film you can take a moment to relieve yourself if you're so inclined. Roughly an hour into "Killers of the Flower Moon," Ernest (Leonardo DiCaprio) meets with his uncle, William King Hale (Robert De Niro), at a masonic lodge. You can tell when the scene starts because William makes Ernest kneel before a stand with a Bible on top. William reprimands Ernest for endangering their plan, and he proceeds to paddle Ernest as punishment.

Now, some people may want to see DiCaprio get paddled. Different strokes for different folks. But as far as plot development or seeing a juicy performance, you won't miss much dipping out to use the restroom real fast. There's still a little over two hours of the film when this scene occurs, but holding it for a couple of hours is far more manageable than 206 minutes.