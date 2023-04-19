Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon Is One Of The Longest Films In Modern Times

Martin Scorsese made headlines in 2019 when it was announced that his latest gangster epic, "The Irishman," clocked in at a whopping 3 hours and 29 minutes of runtime — making it by far the longest movie of Scorsese's career. Although this might sound like an anomaly for any other director, Scorsese had already made plenty of films that flirted with that elusive three-hour mark, including "Gangs of New York" (2 hours 48 minutes), "Casino" (2 hours 51 minutes), and "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2 hours 59 minutes).

Despite the fact that "The Irishman" was so long, Netflix decided to split it into a four-part miniseries. Scorsese's latest film is only three minutes shorter than its predecessor — as "Killers of the Flower Moon" clocks in at an astounding 3 hours and 26 minutes (via The Hollywood Reporter). This immense runtime makes "Killers of the Flower Moon" the second-longest movie of Scorsese's career and one of the longest Hollywood movies of the modern era.

Since the year 2000, the only Hollywood picture to surpass "Killers of the Flower Moon" (excluding "The Irishman") are Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings: Return of the King" (3 hours and 20 minutes) and "Zack Snyder's recut "Justice League" (4 hours and 2 minutes). With "Killers of the Flower Moon," Scorsese has now made two of the longest films this century and two of the longest Hollywood movies of all time.