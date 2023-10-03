Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More Details

It's kind of funny to look at 2007's "Grindhouse" and how its trailers have evolved over time. Originally planned as an exclusive theatrical event, "Grindhouse" was initially made up of two feature films, "Planet Terror" and "Death Proof," as well as five fake trailers from the likes of Robert Rodriguez, Rob Zombie, Jason Eisener, Eli Roth, and Edgar Wright.

However, since the release of "Grindhouse," three out of the five fake trailers have been turned into real-life movies, including "Hobo with a Shotgun" and "Machete." The latest to receive that treatment is Roth's "Thanksgiving," a slasher movie that takes place over the November holiday.

Now, as the movie approaches its official release, it's the perfect time to lay out everything we know so far about "Thanksgiving." So, pull up a chair at the grown-ups' table and get your plate ready because something tells us the meat is going to be served up extra bloody this year.