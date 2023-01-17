Paul Giamatti's Verizon Ads Have Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Paul Giamatti is the kind of character actor who can easily play villains or warm, flawed human beings with the same amount of conviction and charisma. He's totally believable in every role, whether as the over-the-top villain of "Big Fat Liar," the likable detective of "The Illusionist," or the title American founding father in the "John Adams" HBO miniseries.

To that end, in 2006, he received an Academy Award nomination for "Cinderella Man," was nominated for three Emmys, and took one home for "John Adams" (via IMDb). However, after 2016, he began appearing in fewer movies, thanks in part to his lead performance as Chuck Rhodes on the Showtime drama "Billions."

He also began appearing in live-action commercials for Prism TV in 2016, his first advertising role ever (via Adweek). And in 2022, he appeared as Ebenezer Scrooge in Verizon's "Tis the Season Free 5G Phone" commercial. Now, the actor is appearing in advertisements for the cell phone giant as renowned scientist Albert Einstein. Here's how followers of the beloved actor feel about his recent Verizon commercials.