Saw 11 - Will It Ever Happen?

After "Spiral" failed to make a significant dent at the box office or excite critics, many people presumed the "Saw" franchise had inadvertently caught itself in one of its deadly traps. However, the back-to-basics "Saw X" proved there may be more games to be played in the future, and "Saw 11" has a bigger chance of happening now than it did several years ago. "Saw X" also re-establishes that the movies are stronger when they focus on John Kramer (Tobin Bell) and his story rather than follow his numerous apprentices or Jigsaw copycats.

"Saw 11" and the franchise faces one major challenge, though: It killed off Kramer in "Saw III." This leaves the question of how many prequels can the series realistically do before the inevitable cul-de-sac in the narrative arrives. In the horror genre, retcons aren't out of the ordinary, and popular series like "Halloween" and "The Exorcist" have had their respective histories rewritten, or wiped out entirely. Yet, it would feel strange if "Saw" took a similar approach. Despite the convoluted nature of the tale at times, it does at least make sense when it is unraveled.

With that said, let's look at the possibility of "Saw 11" happening — or if John Kramer has set his final trap already.