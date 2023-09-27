Saw X: Why Jigsaw Should Follow A Jason X-Like Resurrection Story

John Kramer (Tobin Bell), aka Jigsaw, is returning to wreak havoc all over again. But he's still dead, and that's the problem.

"Saw X" is a prequel that explores the villain's cancerous origin story and sees him wreak carnage on a bunch of con artists who promise him a miracle cure and fail to deliver the goods. But while the narrative of "Saw X" adds a few more sympathetic layers to the ill-stricken serial killer, it also doesn't reinvent the wheel — and it's time for the "Saw" creators to get out of their comfort zones and unleash a wilder, weirder side of Kramer. There are only so many prequels that the "Saw" timeline can squeeze in before they've rinsed every tiny piece of Jigsaw's entire backstory dry. Unless they make a movie that entirely focuses on his days as a charitable civil engineer, it's getting way too difficult to tell more flashback stories about Kramer that actually feel fresh and exciting.

However, the franchise can open up more creative avenues for Kramer if they resurrect him as an undead maniac and give him the "Jason X" treatment.

As it stands, the "Saw" franchise is stuck in a rut, as all of the movies are too similar. "Jason X," on the other hand, is the product of a horror dynasty that isn't afraid to throw some crazy ideas at the wall and hope they stick. It's an approach that many horror franchises have adopted, admittedly with mixed results sometimes. However, it's better to take a big swing and fail than stick to the status quo.

Right now, "Saw" is the Nickelback of horror franchises — bland, inoffensive, and commercial. That said, the brand name is popular enough to experiment with going off the rails and opening up new worlds of possibilities.