Chandler's Best Episodes In Friends, Ranked

"Friends" follows a group of pals who, in some cases, have been friends since childhood. And they all spend a ridiculous amount of time together as adults. As a result, they all know a lot about each other — in some cases, probably far too much. So Chandler can't be blamed for taking it a little personally that none of his friends, not even best bud Joey (Matt LeBlanc), know what he does for a living. Not only do they not know his official job title, but they can barely put together more than a couple of words to describe what he does.

That's just one of the many hilarious aspects of the classic Season 4 episode "The One with the Embryos," where the gang participates in a trivia competition featuring personal questions about one another. What makes it a great Chandler episode in particular isn't just his hilarious indignation about nobody knowing his job, but all of the other delightful revelations about the character — from the fact that he's unsettled by Michael Flatley of "Lord of the Dance" fame to how his TV Guides are addressed to "Miss Chanandler Bong." If there is such a thing as deep Chandler lore, "The One with the Embryos" might be the most abundant source of it in the entire series.