How Many NCIS Shows Are There In Total And How Are They Different?
There is no denying the "NCIS" franchise has proven to be a powerhouse throughout its illustrious run on the small screen. Inspired by the real Naval Criminal Investigative Services of the United States Department of the Navy, each entry of the procedural style crime drama displays the ins and outs of what goes into solving military-related criminal investigations. Thanks to the public's continued fascination with the fight against Naval crime, the long-running CBS franchise has continued to expand over the years, and some people may not realize how many shows actually make up the "NCIS" universe.
The original "NCIS," which itself is a spinoff of the legal drama "JAG," started in 2003, and its success over the years paved the way for more installments, including "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Hawai'i," and "NCIS: Sydney." Each of the five "NCIS" shows follows a dedicated team of investigators at different locations looking into complex cases involving anything from tracking down lethal killers to stopping devastating attacks from terrorists. While it may seem at first glance that they are basically the same, there are key differences that set each of them apart and make for a unique experience.
The original NCIS been around the longest
The series that ignited the nation's interest in Naval criminal justice has lasted the longest and shows little signs of slowing down. There have been 20 seasons with over 450 episodes released, and a 21st season is already in the works that is set to arrive in 2024.
The unstoppable military police procedural follows the NCIS Major Case Response Team based out of the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. Led by NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, the team included several agents, including Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, and Sasha Alexander as Caitlin Todd. Running forensics for the squad behind the scenes was Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette. And the crew could always count on the expertise of Dr. Donald Mallard, played by the late David McCallum, and Dr. Jimmy Palmer, portrayed by Brian Dietzen. Since its debut, there have been several changes in the lineup, with a slew of recognizable talent being added to the roster, including Cote de Pablo, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Jennifer Esposito, Katrina Law, and Gary Cole.
While there are many options to choose from in the franchise, it's clear that fans feel the original series is the best "NCIS" show. Armed with the most episodes, star power, and cases to solve, classic "NCIS" offers an experience just a notch above the rest.
NCIS: Los Angeles raises the stakes with more action and espionage
In 2009, a backdoor pilot in an original "NCIS" sixth-season two-parter paved the way for "NCIS: Los Angeles" to become the first spinoff from the franchise. The action crime drama follows the Office of Special Projects, a counter-terrorist division of the Naval Criminal Investigative Services. The elite unit excels in undercover operations for a number of different cases, including threats to national security, which translates to the spinoff featuring a more fast-paced approach to many of its entries and a lot more espionage action compared to any of its counterparts.
Chris O'Donnell starred in "NCIS: Los Angeles" as Special Agent in Charge G. Gallen, with LL Cool J as ex-Navy Seal Sam Hanna, the unit's second in command. While the dynamic duo of the second "NCIS" series were highly skilled and trained, Special Agent Kensi Blye, played by Daniela Ruah, quickly established herself as a force to be reckoned with while in the field and as one of the spinoff's major players. As for the rest of the main cast, several changes were made during the show's run, allowing for several talented individuals to make up its roster at different points in time, like Linda Hunt, Caleb Castille, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Nia Long, Miguel Ferrer, and Gerald McRaney.
"NCIS: Los Angeles" retired from active duty on May 21, 2023, after 14 seasons and over 320 episodes. Long before it ended, the series almost launched another offshoot called "NCIS: Red" in 2013 that CBS didn't feel was worthy of entering the "NCIS" universe, leaving the door open for another location-based spinoff.
NCIS: New Orleans was known for offering an authentic Big Easy experience
The second spinoff, "NCIS: New Orleans," was first introduced in a backdoor pilot in Season 11 of the original "NCIS" series. In 2014, the series officially became the third in the franchise and followed a new team operating out of a headquarters in the French Quarter of New Orleans, whose area of operations extended from the Mississippi River to the Texas Panhandle. While it stayed true to the franchise's proven formula of investigating military-related criminal cases, the show took full advantage of its location to help set itself apart from the rest of the franchise. "From the start, 'NCIS: New Orleans' was able to distinguish itself with its New Orleans authenticity," President of CBS Entertainment Kelly Kahl said in a statement according to Deadline. "From the colors and music to the vibrancy and stories you can only find in the Big Easy."
Scott Bakula led the New Orleans team as Supervisory Agent Dwayne "King" Cassius Pride, along with CCH Pounder, who played medical examiner Loretta Wade. Lucas Black, Zoe McLellan, and Shalita Grant played agents Christopher LaSalle, Meredith Brody, and Sonja Percy. Rounding out the Crescent City's crew was Sebastian Lund, played by Rob Kerkovich, on forensics, and the team's Computer Specialist Patton Plame, aka Triple P, played by actor Daryl Mitchell. Like other shows in the franchise, the roster went through several changes, and after eight seasons and over 150 episodes, "NCIS: New Orleans" became the first "NCIS" show to be canceled, ending in 2021.
Agents play nice with others in NCIS: Hawai'i
"NCIS: Hawai'i" didn't arrive via a backdoor pilot but instead kicked off completely on its own in September 2021. The third spinoff stars Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first woman designated as the Special Agent in Charge of the organization's field office in the Aloha State. Alongside her is Noah Mills as second in command Jesse Boone, Alex Tarrant as agent Kai Holman, Yasmine Al-Bustami as junior field agent Lucy Tara, and Jason Antoon as cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik. FBI-NCIS Liaison Kate Whistler, played by Tori Anderson, rounds out the show's main cast.
The fourth entry in the franchise's ability to work well with others is easily one of the highlights. During its brief run, the series has already done multiple crossovers with "NCIS" and "NCIS: Los Angeles." In a short time, the show has also displayed many examples of teamwork with outside agencies, like the FBI. The collaborative efforts witnessed on "NCIS: Hawai'i" have even received praise from real-life members of the organization. "I love the teamwork I see displayed on the show," Norman Dominesey, Special Agent in charge of the NCIS Hawai'i Field Office in 2019, said to Hawai'i Island Midweek. "It's what we see in our field office and throughout our organization. Law enforcement is a profession where teamwork is critical."
There have been two seasons and over 40 episodes so far, with a third season on the way, and it will be exciting to see if "NCIS: Hawai'i" can outlast the other spinoffs or the original.
The franchise is going global with NCIS: Sydney
"NCIS: Sydney" will offer viewers a different experience than what they are probably used to seeing in the other shows from the franchise. Due to tension rising in the Indo-Pacific, the series follows the efforts of the Naval Investigative Criminal Services and Australian Federal Police as they set aside their differences and team up to ensure they maintain safety and security in their area of operations.
Headlining "NCIS: Sydney" is Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent in Charge Michelle Mackey, and right beside her as second-in-command is Jim "JD" Dempsey from the Australian Federal Police, played by Todd Lassance. The rest of the cast includes Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkl as AFP Liaison Officer Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Blue Gleeson, and William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Roy Penrose. The first season of the fifth "NCIS" series and fourth spinoff will consist of eight episodes and will premiere on CBS on November 14, 2023.
Will "NCIS: Sydney" start a new trend of international spinoffs, or will it end the franchise's global takeover? Only time will tell. Fans will have to wait and see if the latest offshoot can go the distance and what other possible additions the "NCIS" universe adds to its ever-expanding roster.