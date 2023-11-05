How Many NCIS Shows Are There In Total And How Are They Different?

There is no denying the "NCIS" franchise has proven to be a powerhouse throughout its illustrious run on the small screen. Inspired by the real Naval Criminal Investigative Services of the United States Department of the Navy, each entry of the procedural style crime drama displays the ins and outs of what goes into solving military-related criminal investigations. Thanks to the public's continued fascination with the fight against Naval crime, the long-running CBS franchise has continued to expand over the years, and some people may not realize how many shows actually make up the "NCIS" universe.

The original "NCIS," which itself is a spinoff of the legal drama "JAG," started in 2003, and its success over the years paved the way for more installments, including "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Hawai'i," and "NCIS: Sydney." Each of the five "NCIS" shows follows a dedicated team of investigators at different locations looking into complex cases involving anything from tracking down lethal killers to stopping devastating attacks from terrorists. While it may seem at first glance that they are basically the same, there are key differences that set each of them apart and make for a unique experience.