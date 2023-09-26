NCIS: Sydney Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More Details

The long-running CBS franchise continues to expand with "NCIS: Sydney," a new addition to the lineup that shakes things up. Instead of choosing to set up shop at another U.S. destination, the show will see a new crew of investigators take the fight against Navy crime to Australia, and anyone looking to not miss out on any of the action the international posting could possibly bring should probably learn as many details as possible before the spinoff series arrives.

The longevity "NCIS" has experienced on the small screen is nothing short of impressive, and "NCIS: Sydney" will hopefully be another solid addition to the lineup for the same reasons fans have stayed loyal all these years. Undoubtedly, each new iteration introduces a slew of fascinating characters, exciting cases to solve, and intriguing villains home audiences love to hate. But keeping that winning formula fresh is no easy endeavor, so after success in New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Hawaii, it makes sense to start thinking on a global scale, making Sydney an ideal location for the next chapter of the crime drama's saga. Viewers looking for answers should review all the evidence collected before launching their investigation into "NCIS: Sydney."