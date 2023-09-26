NCIS: Sydney Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More Details
The long-running CBS franchise continues to expand with "NCIS: Sydney," a new addition to the lineup that shakes things up. Instead of choosing to set up shop at another U.S. destination, the show will see a new crew of investigators take the fight against Navy crime to Australia, and anyone looking to not miss out on any of the action the international posting could possibly bring should probably learn as many details as possible before the spinoff series arrives.
The longevity "NCIS" has experienced on the small screen is nothing short of impressive, and "NCIS: Sydney" will hopefully be another solid addition to the lineup for the same reasons fans have stayed loyal all these years. Undoubtedly, each new iteration introduces a slew of fascinating characters, exciting cases to solve, and intriguing villains home audiences love to hate. But keeping that winning formula fresh is no easy endeavor, so after success in New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Hawaii, it makes sense to start thinking on a global scale, making Sydney an ideal location for the next chapter of the crime drama's saga. Viewers looking for answers should review all the evidence collected before launching their investigation into "NCIS: Sydney."
When will NCIS: Sydney release?
It's rarely a dull moment when it comes to anything involving "NCIS," and the arrival of "NCIS: Sydney" has proven to be no exception. Not only is the franchise making the bold move to take its talents to the international level, but it also keeps fans guessing even before the first episode can air.
Fans were very excited when they first heard about the "NCIS" spinoff in September 2022, and it didn't take very long for the drama to unfold regarding the release date for "NCIS: Sydney." The reveal that the show was premiering in the Fall of 2023 was not something many people expected, and then the shocking turn of events continued with the announcement that the new series would be arriving on November 13, 2023, in the Monday 10 p.m. slot. But that wasn't the end of it, as it was later announced that it would be moving to Tuesday at 8 p.m. with the first entry set to air on November 14 on CBS.
What is the plot of NCIS: Sydney?
The plot of "NCIS: Sydney" changes things up from what fans are used to by introducing a new dynamic to the franchise. The Naval Crime Investigative Services will join forces with the Australian Federal Police in order for both nations to secure a vital patch of ocean. Worlds will collide as the two agencies working out of Sydney will have to put their differences aside, learn to coexist and work together in order to take on this next-level assignment.
In addition to the action, cases, and twists, the spinoff will showcase the challenges the two nations will face together with the common goal of solving crimes and keeping the peace. And that isn't all fans should look forward to seeing. According to a report from Deadline, Executive VP and international general manager of Paramount+ Marco Nobili expressed his enthusiasm for the unique experience the spinoff will offer viewers, saying in a statement, "With this exciting new chapter of one of the world's most successful TV dramas, we unveil new characters and incredible locations to the eager NCIS fandom."
While it may look like all the other "NCIS" titles, the spinoff is mixing things up and considerably amplifying the intensity most viewers have become accustomed to in the other installments, ensuring fans will not be let down when they watch "NCIS: Sydney."
Who is in the cast of NCIS: Sydney?
Casting an "NCIS" show is no easy endeavor, and after careful consideration, the talent recruited for "NCIS: Sydney" seems to have met all the necessary criteria. "At the heart of 'NCIS' are charismatic and engaging characters that audiences fall in love with," Sara Richardson, an executive producer, said, according to Variety. "We have found just that with our incredible cast and the tight team they have formed. This first international iteration has all the DNA of the beloved franchise, but with a quintessentially Australian flavour."
The roster features several talented players and familiar faces. Leading the way, representing the Naval Criminal Investigative Services will be Olivia Swann, playing the part of NCIS Special Agent in charge Michelle Mackey. Swann is known for the movie "River Wild" and as Astra Logue on "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." Todd Lasance plays Jim "JD" Dempsey from the Australian Federal Police, serving as second in command. The actor has been in shows such as "The Flash," "Vampire Diaries," and "Spartacus."
Sean Sagar is also on the roster, portraying NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson. Fans have seen his work in "The Covenant," "The Gentleman," and "Fate: The Winx Saga." AFP Liaison Officer Evie Cooper will be played by Tuuli Narkle, known for "Bad Behaviour" and "Mystery Road: Origin." Rounding out the lineup are the AFP Forensic Scientist Blue Gleeson, played by Mavournee Hazel, and AFP Forensic Pathologist Roy Penrose, portrayed by William McInnes.
Is there a trailer for NCIS: Sydney?
The first trailer for "NCIS: Sydney" was released on September 6, 2023, giving fans a glimpse of what they are in for when the spinoff premieres. The preview doesn't waste much time letting viewers know that the stakes are much higher than in other installments and that the threat level has escalated, calling for both the United States and Australia to come together before the ever-evolving situation gets even more out of hand.
The rest of the promo shows the two teams working together, despite their differences, on several cases involving anything from mysterious seamen murders to rogue terrorists still being on the loose. It also demonstrates how the animosity between the two teams gradually turns into mutual respect, and getting there will likely add to the drama.
The preview doesn't give away much, but what it does show is that fans seem pretty excited about it, especially considering what they were saying in the comments. For example, @brennensanchez7692 posted, "This is going to be interesting, can't wait to see where this show goes." And @Jose-Gomez didn't hold back when making the bold claim in a moment, "A New Era Of NCIS begins." It will be interesting to see if that prediction pans out when "NCIS: Sydney" takes off.
Where to watch other NCIS shows
With the aggressive expansion of the franchise and the CBS procedural showing little signs of slowing down, it's really never been a better time to be a fan of those who fight navy crime. Before fans get to experience "NCIS: Sydney," they may want to relive each thrilling ordeal from the "NCIS" timeline or revisit some of their favorite moments from across the "NCIS" universe.
While waiting for the spinoff to arrive, it's also a great opportunity to check out any of the other offshoots. There are plenty of options to choose from, with several seasons and crossovers to enjoy. In fact, fans have the choice between over 450 entries of "NCIS," over 320 installments of "NCIS: Los Angeles," over 150 chapters of "NCIS: New Orleans," and over 40 episodes of "NCIS: Hawai'i."
Fans can find "NCIS," "NCIS: Hawai'i," and "NCIS: New Orleans" on Paramount+. In addition, 15 seasons of "NCIS" are also available on Netflix. "NCIS: Los Angeles" is currently not available on streaming, but episodes and seasons can be purchased on platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google Play, and Vudu.