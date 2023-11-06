The Real Reason These Movies Were Finished By Another Director

Films by their nature are a collaborative effort involving the skills of anywhere from a handful of people to hundreds of people, each proficient in a different craft or area of technical expertise necessary to get the picture done. But atop all of it is the director, who commands this army (or squad) of artisans and provides the vision and roadmap needed to bring the movie into focus — no pun intended.

Sometimes, however, the person leading the mission — whether they be a visionary or a journeyman — can end up being the wrong commander for the task at hand, or at least not someone that the producers or backers of the project feel is capable of landing the plane. In these cases, a replacement is sought, sometimes resulting in a classic film and other times in a project that deteriorates into shambles.

In many of the examples below, everyone ostensibly started out with the best of intentions, but the director was deemed unsuitable for the material or unable to work with the others involved and did not see the final version of the film through. In a few instances, the official director allegedly stayed in place while others shaped the film behind the scenes. Either way, the films on this list demonstrate that with so much money on the line, no one is irreplaceable — not even the director.