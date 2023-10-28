The Unspoken Truth Of Will Smith

Rap music is not traditionally known for its kid-friendly lyrics, with many rappers employing profanity in their lyrics. Will Smith, however, has always been an exception to this rule. His songs completely steer clear of the bad language typically littered throughout other songs in the genre. This unusual decision helped Smith cement himself as a musician with a wide appeal that targeted audiences of all ages. Smith himself has said that the last time he used curse words in his songs was when he was 12 years old. It turns out that he made the decision to avoid cursing in his music because of his grandmother.

As a kid, Smith kept a rap book filled with songs he had written. When his grandmother discovered it and saw all of the expletives in his rhymes, she wrote him a letter, telling him that intelligent people don't need to use profanity in order to convey their feelings, and that she wished he would show the world how smart he is by not using them. He took these words to heart and decided then that his music would not involve the use of profanity. Smith did state in his memoir that he never liked being called a "soft" rapper, but he stuck to his principles and only ever delivered PG lyrics.