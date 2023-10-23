The Tragic True Life Story Of Will Smith

While Will Smith admits that not physically interfering with his father's abuse was the right decision, it's also a choice that led to one of his darkest moments. At the age of 13, his mother left to escape the grips of his father. "She'd had enough," he explained in the memoir. "She went to work the next morning and didn't come home." Following her departure, Smith says he contemplated suicide, and the only thing that saved him was the words of his grandma, Gigi. "What kept ringing in my mind was a faint memory of hearing Gigi say that killing yourself was a sin."

While he ultimately decided against taking his own life, this traumatic event sparked a downward inner spiral for Will. He felt like he had let his mother down, and that's a thought that still plagues him today. "There is that subtle and silent feeling always pulsating in the back of my mind," wrote Will in his memoir, "that I am a coward; that I have failed; that I am sorry, Mom-Mom, so sorry."

While speaking at "An Evening of Stories with Friends" at the Savoy Theatre, Will discussed the shocking revelations included in his memoir, claiming he had kept these feelings repressed deep inside of him for years, but he felt better once he was finally able to share them. "It's so cathartic to get it out," confessed Will (via The Independent), "That self-exploration, to be honest with yourself and to move out into your life, your relationships ... with that honesty, is excruciating. But I would recommend it."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org