The Devastating Death Of Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier, the first Black male to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his work in "Lilies of the Field," has died at 94 on January 7, 2022, as reported by NBC News. Poitier leaves behind his wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he had been married to since 1976. The couple had two daughters together — Sydney Tamiia and Anika. He had four children from a previous marriage — Gina, Sherri, Pamela, and Beverly. Gina died in 2018.

The sad news was released by the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, though very few details are available at this time. The minister did not offer a statement to accompany the news, nor did he provide any context or additional information about the potential cause of death.

Sidney Poitier broke barriers and left behind one riveting performance after the next. It's difficult to quantify his massive contributions to the performing arts, but his impact will not soon be forgotten.