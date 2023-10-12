Jada Pinkett Smith Makes A Shocking Revelation About Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Almost two years after the slap heard 'round the world, Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking out about both the incident and her marriage to Will Smith.

While promoting her new book "Worthy," which hits shelves on October 17, Pinkett Smith sat down with People to reveal something huge about the viral Oscars moment where Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Pinkett Smith lives with alopecia and chooses to keep her head shaved as a result. Needless to say, a "G.I. Jane" joke made by Rock didn't go over well. Smith famously followed up the slap by telling Rock, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth."

Pinkett Smith, like everyone else in the world, simply assumed the situation was a planned bit ... and was just as shocked as anybody to discover that Smith actually slapped Rock in earnest. "I thought, 'This is a skit," Pinkett Smith told People. "I was like, 'There's no way that Will hit him.' It wasn't until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn't a skit."

The moment was definitely shocking, and it led to huge consequences for Smith — so it's an added surprise to realize that Pinkett Smith was baffled by it too. She also revealed that the first thing she asked Smith following the ceremony was simply, "Are you okay?"