Mission: Impossible: Ethan Hunt's Entire Backstory, Explained

Watching the (sometimes literally) death-defying stunts that Tom Cruise performs as Ethan Hunt in the "Mission: Impossible" movies can lead us to believe that the character — and the actor — is a superhero. But any fan who's seen all seven films, especially "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," will know that Ethan is a fallible human. Like all of us, he has real flaws and weaknesses. And as with real people, Ethan has a deep psychology. Many of his strengths and weaknesses can be explained and unpacked by digging into the super spy's backstory.

Over the nearly three decades since Cruise made his debut as Hunt in 1996's "Mission: Impossible," there has been a veritable number of details and backstory information dropped about the man, the myth, and the legend. In the wake of information given in "Dead Reckoning Part One," some of these bits of info even contradict one another. In the world of "Mission: Impossible," these contradictions don't stick out like major retcons. Instead, they add a layer of mystery and misinformation that you would expect in this world of espionage.

From childhood to Impossible Missions Force team leader, this is the entire backstory of "Mission: Impossible" main character Ethan Hunt.