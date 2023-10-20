FairyTail Pet Care: 3 Things You Didn't Know About The Shark Tank Product

Your wedding is a day to share with all the loved ones in your life, so why shouldn't your furry friends be included in the festivities? Now they can with FairyTail Pet Care, the first wedding pet care company in the U.S.

On their own, weddings can be strenuous enough to organize, and taking care of your pet on top of it all is no walk in the park. That's where FairyTail's extensive services come in. The company not only decorates your dog or cat with stylish collars, leashes, and harnesses but also sends out a team of pet care providers to attend to them during the event while also coordinating with the vendors. They also provide additional services such as overnight care, videography, photo shoots, rehearsal care, and more.

The concept may seem odd to non-pet owners, but there is certainly a market need. A 2022 survey conducted by Amazon revealed that 60% of dog owners know of someone who has had their pooch in attendance at their wedding. But will that be enough to get an investor on board when FairyTail Pet Care heads into the "Shark Tank?" As fans sit and stay to discover the outcome, let's first uncover all there is to know about the service.