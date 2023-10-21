Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio Leaves Social Media Amid Disney+ Series Chaos

As new information about behind-the-scenes drama roiling the beleaguered "Daredevil: Born Again" rocked MCU fans, one of the series' biggest stars has logged off. Vincent D'Onofrio, who played Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk in Netflix's "Daredevil" and the Disney+ series "Hawkeye," deleted his social media accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram after leaving behind a heartfelt message for his fans.

In a post on X, D'Onofrio wrote in part, "So everyone i'm [sic] going to leave X. I'm going to leave very soon. To my amazing and loyal followers: You know I have been contemplating this for a long while. Today is the day. I leave you for now with much love to you all." Shortly thereafter, the actor's account, @vincentdonofrio, was deleted from the social media platform. His Instagram account, also @vincentdonofrio, has been taken private.

Only a few days prior, the star was humming a different tune, with D'Onofrio reassuring his followers that the "Daredevil: Born Again" drama, which reportedly involved a total restructuring of the series, was perfectly normal for a project of its scale. Whether he still believes that's the case, it's clear that he doesn't want to be a part of the online discourse for the time being. "I'll come back soon or maybe later," he wrote. "I don't know."