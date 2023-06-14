Daredevil: Born Again And Penguin Halt Production Until The Writer's Strike Is Over

Yet another production has been impacted by the writers' strike — now, "Daredevil: Born Again" and the standalone "The Penguin" series have both paused their work until the studios and guild can come to an agreement.

Deadline reports that both of the shows, which film in New York, shut down production amidst constant protests from local writers who are members of the eastern Writers' Guild of America (or WGA East, for brevity). After pausing on June 12, "Daredevil: Born Again" shut down for the remainder of this week, and according to the outlet, "The Penguin" has faced the same fate.

Colin Farrell and Charlie Cox are both reprising their roles in the respective series as the Penguin (Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot) and Matt Murdoch in their respective shows, marking Farrell's first solo entry into the DC cinematic universe and Cox's first since the original Marvel Netflix series. When they're complete, "The Penguin" will stream on Max, with "Daredevil: Born Again" heading to Disney+ with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's original shows.