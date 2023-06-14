Daredevil: Born Again And Penguin Halt Production Until The Writer's Strike Is Over
Yet another production has been impacted by the writers' strike — now, "Daredevil: Born Again" and the standalone "The Penguin" series have both paused their work until the studios and guild can come to an agreement.
Deadline reports that both of the shows, which film in New York, shut down production amidst constant protests from local writers who are members of the eastern Writers' Guild of America (or WGA East, for brevity). After pausing on June 12, "Daredevil: Born Again" shut down for the remainder of this week, and according to the outlet, "The Penguin" has faced the same fate.
Colin Farrell and Charlie Cox are both reprising their roles in the respective series as the Penguin (Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot) and Matt Murdoch in their respective shows, marking Farrell's first solo entry into the DC cinematic universe and Cox's first since the original Marvel Netflix series. When they're complete, "The Penguin" will stream on Max, with "Daredevil: Born Again" heading to Disney+ with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's original shows.
The WGA strike has impacted a ton of productions — and shows no sign of slowing down yet
It's surprising it took this long for "Daredevil" and "The Penguin" to face impacts from the writers' strike, and they're joining a constantly growing list of projects impacted by the situation. Popular shows like "Stranger Things," "Abbott Elementary," "Yellowjackets," "Cobra Kai," "Billions," "Severance," "Hacks," and many others have faced delays due to the strike, with some shows refusing to film altogether and others taking repeated pauses.
The strike has been going on since the beginning of May, with writers on both coasts — and even some in England, who have joined in picketing from across the pond — arguing for fair wages in the age of streaming and a promise that studios won't overutilize AI technology for scripts. As of this writing, the guild and studios remain at an impasse; though the Director's Guild of America did reach a deal with the AMPTP — or the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — the Screen Actor's Guild may be poised to join the WGA and go on strike as well.
It may still be a long road for both the guild and the AMPTP, but one thing is for sure — our favorite shows wouldn't exist without their talented writers.