Marvel's Kingpin Actor Vincent D'Onofrio Reacts To Daredevil BTS Turmoil Reports

"Daredevil: Born Again" has been at the center of Marvel drama recently, with Marvel Studios firing the creative team and ordering a redo of the reboot as part of a complete restructuring of the TV side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while most of those involved have remained quiet on the subject, Kingpin himself, Vincent D'Onofrio, has offered a first-hand opinion on the situation.

"Unless you really know what's going [on], there's a chance you could be wrong about this statement," D'Onofrio said on X, formerly known as Twitter, replying to a fan who poked fun at one of the actor's previous tweets voicing excitement for the upcoming show. "We are going to bring forward the best series we can. One we can be proud of. Have some trust my friend, trust."

The new drama surrounding "Daredevil: Born Again" is just the latest in a seemingly endless cycle plaguing Marvel Studios' reboot. Previously, fans had worried that the series wouldn't live up to its Netflix predecessor, citing Disney's family-oriented production keeping it from achieving its full potential. However, even then, D'Onofrio came to the show's defense, voicing his excitement for "Born Again" and praising the cast and crew. Now, he is again asking fans to trust him and those involved, suggesting they shouldn't jump to conclusions based on reported information.