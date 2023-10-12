Hollywood Studios Slam Striking Actors After Suspending Contract Talks - Here's Why

As the SAG-AFTRA picket line remains strong, talks between the actors' guild and the major studio alliance have ceased once again — and the studios are claiming that the guild's demands simply aren't reasonable.

"After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction," the AMPTP said in a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

The AMPTP only recently settled with the Writers Guild of America, and since SAG-AFTRA joined the strike in July of this year, the two guilds formed a historic double strike and marked the dawn of a new age in the entertainment industry. The advent of streaming has affected the careers of writers, actors, and so many other artists since studios started punting television shows and movies exclusively to their services. As those studios move away from the traditional network and theater model, residuals are becoming a thing of the past. According to reports from both sides, SAG-AFTRA is asking for a 2% cut of streaming revenues for performers, and the AMPTP has been perfectly clear that this is too big of an ask for them.