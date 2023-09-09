Taylor Swift Could Decimate Marvel & DC Movies

Taylor Swift once wrote a song called "Superman" about some guy she met, but she might metaphorically crush that same DC hero at the box office before long. Also, she might do the exact same thing to the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This all may seem like wild hyperbole, but hang tight. It's been a banner couple of years for Swift. In 2020, she dropped two surprise sister albums, "folklore" and "evermore," which were preceded by her version of her second-ever album "Fearless" (after record executives screwed her out of the rights to her master recordings, she vowed to simply re-do her entire back catalog on her own). In 2021, "Red (Taylor's Version)" was an immediate success, and in 2022, she turned the clock forward for "Midnights," her tenth studio album. Once she announced the career-spanning Eras Tour — which kicked off in March of 2023 in Arizona and is now expanded through 2024 across the world — it was clear that the artist was at the top of her game, and she's been unstoppable as her massive tour continues.

What does this have to do with the MCU or DCEU, though? Well, when Swift announced that the filmed version of the Eras Tour would come to theaters on October 13, 2023, it immediately broke box office records and shifted other release dates around... in a year where MCU and DCEU movies have largely floundered or even flatlined at the box office. So could Swift become the next box-office superhero?