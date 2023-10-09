Taylor Swift Fans Still Can't Get Over Her Most Controversial Movie Decision

Taylor Alison Swift is many things: a record-breaking and highly decorated singer-songwriter, the owner of her own record label, a clever businesswoman, and a self-professed "cat mom." However, it can be argued that, despite a few on-screen appearances, she's not the world's strongest actress; in fact, Swift prefers to step behind the camera as a director, even inking a deal with Searchlight Pictures to write and direct a future feature film. Despite all of this, she ended up in David O. Russell's film "Amsterdam" alongside huge stars like Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, and many, many more.

To be clear, Swift's role in "Amsterdam" is short and... swift. (Sorry.) She briefly plays Elizabeth Meekins, daughter of the presumably murdered U.S. Army general Bill Meekins, who seems to know something but is afraid to speak to anyone about whatever that something may be. In a relatively early scene, she's questioned by veteran Dr. Burt Berendsen (Bale) and fellow veteran and lawyer Harold Woodman (John David Washington) ... before hitman Tarim Milfax (Timothy Olyphant) quickly shoves her in front of a moving car and she's squished to death.

Swifties, for their part, can't quite figure out why their idol would even agree to a project like "Amsterdam" in the first place — and they have a lot of thoughts about the matter.