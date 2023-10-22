The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Cast, Teaser, And More Details

The last moments of the season finale of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" were full of surprises, especially when it was revealed that Daryl stayed in France. It's no secret that fans have many questions, and while plot details for Season 2 haven't been released, showrunner David Zabel revealed where things would start. "I can say that we will pick up pretty much from where we leave it off," Zabel said in an interview with Collider. "We are not doing any fancy time skipping thing, or anything like that, at the beginning."

He also indicated that the Pouvoir Du Vivant (Power of the Living) leader Madame Genet (Anne Charrier) will return, and viewers will be introduced to the villain's origin. "There will be an episode that digs into her backstory in a really compelling, exciting way," the showrunner said to TVLine. "It will also take us back to see some of the dawn of the apocalypse in France. That's a great Season 2 episode." Zabel also mentioned the show will dive deeper into her experiments on the undead, saying, "We start to sort of dig into what they're doing with those walkers, why they're doing it and how they're trying to improve on their experimentation."

Melissa McBride is also back as Carol Peletier. Zabel confirmed to Entertainment Weekly the character will play a crucial role in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol," which is Season 2's official name. "The main focus of season 2 for me was always Daryl and Carol coming back together and what does that mean? And it ultimately becomes a story about how we as people can save each other," he said.