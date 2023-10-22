The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Cast, Teaser, And More Details
Norman Reedus' legendary crossbow-wielding television persona, Daryl Dixon, has fortunately stayed alive long enough to get his own spin-off, and it didn't take long for "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" to get renewed. The announcement that another season was already in the works was made even months before the first episode. "Ahead of its debut, we're thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard, and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we've seen before," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said before the series premiere (per Variety).
Betting big on Daryl's ability to successfully take the franchise across a post-apocalyptic France, encountering everything from potential messiahs to deadly variants of walkers has managed to pay off well. Not only is the first season Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also broke the record on AMC+, becoming the streamer's most-watched series premiere.
With his journey set to continue, let's map out all the details regarding "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 2 before it arrives.
When will The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 release?
An exact release date has not been announced, but the teaser for "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 2, which debuted after the Season 1 finale, revealed that the show would return sometime in 2024. Anyone concerned the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike could delay the next installment can relax because that will not be the case. The spin-off is one of 300 independent projects given a waiver to resume filming thanks to an interim agreement between SAG-AFTRA and AMC Networks.
According to a report from Comic Book, after the writer's strike ended, showrunner David Zabel confirmed production of Season 2 was gearing up. "I'm hoping that SAG will get what they need and be able to end their action soon. But in the meantime, with the writers able to work, and me able to work, we're able to fully produce the show as always. And so that resumes on October 20th and continues from then," he said. It was also confirmed that before the show took a hiatus earlier in the year, a portion of Season 2's production was already completed. There is no denying there is little time being wasted when it comes to the next chapter of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon."
This piece was written during 2023's SAG-AFTRA strike. To learn more about why actors are currently on strike, click here for an up-to-date explainer from our Looper team.
What is plot of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2?
The last moments of the season finale of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" were full of surprises, especially when it was revealed that Daryl stayed in France. It's no secret that fans have many questions, and while plot details for Season 2 haven't been released, showrunner David Zabel revealed where things would start. "I can say that we will pick up pretty much from where we leave it off," Zabel said in an interview with Collider. "We are not doing any fancy time skipping thing, or anything like that, at the beginning."
He also indicated that the Pouvoir Du Vivant (Power of the Living) leader Madame Genet (Anne Charrier) will return, and viewers will be introduced to the villain's origin. "There will be an episode that digs into her backstory in a really compelling, exciting way," the showrunner said to TVLine. "It will also take us back to see some of the dawn of the apocalypse in France. That's a great Season 2 episode." Zabel also mentioned the show will dive deeper into her experiments on the undead, saying, "We start to sort of dig into what they're doing with those walkers, why they're doing it and how they're trying to improve on their experimentation."
Melissa McBride is also back as Carol Peletier. Zabel confirmed to Entertainment Weekly the character will play a crucial role in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol," which is Season 2's official name. "The main focus of season 2 for me was always Daryl and Carol coming back together and what does that mean? And it ultimately becomes a story about how we as people can save each other," he said.
Who is in the cast of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2?
Norman Reedus will be back to star as Daryl in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 2, and he isn't the only one from the initial run set to return. The previously mentioned preview gave viewers a glimpse of characters that will be back, like Isabelle Carrière (Clémence Poésy), Laurent Carrière (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi), and Fallou Boukar (Eriq Ebouaney). Showrunner David Zabel also confirmed that Anne Charrier, Laïka Blanc-Francard, and Romain Levi will also return for Season 2 as Marion Genet, Sylvie, and Stephane Cordon.
Melissa McBride is also set to return as Carol Peletier. McBride was initially supposed to star in the Daryl spin-off that was originally focused on both characters, but reports later revealed she dropped out due to logistical reasons. When the news was announced she was coming back, McBride told fans Carol had unfinished business to work out. "I've known there was much more to be told of Carol's story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away," the actor said (via Variety). "I'm so excited to continue Carol's journey here."
Who is producing The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2?
Several people are credited as producers on "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 2. The showrunner for the series is David Zabel, who will be back for the follow-up and, without reaching too far, has even hinted that he already has some ideas beyond the sophomore run. "I haven't thought about a five-season arc, to be honest with you," Zabel said to Collider. "I have thought about Season 3 a decent amount and have ideas for that, but not really beyond that." It's clear the showrunner has plans for the future, and to help him put out a series that can go the distance, several other experienced individuals who have helped the franchise become a powerhouse have been brought on to ensure Daryl survives on AMC.
Also serving as executive producer is Scott Gimple, the chief content officer for the TV universe of "The Walking Dead" who has worked on every show in the franchise so far. But he isn't the only seasoned "Walking Dead" producer on the roster. In addition to the spin-off, Brian Bockrath and Greg Nicotero have worked on a number of AMC's zombie dramas such as "The Walking Dead," "Fear The Walking Dead," "The Walking Dead: The World Beyond," and "Tales from the Walking Dead." Former "Daryl Dixon" showrunner Angela Kang, who worked on the last few seasons of "The Walking Dead," is still involved as a producer.
Others reportedly returning in a producer role for Season 2 include Norman Reedus, Jason Richman, Daniel Percival, and Steve Squillante. The newest individual to be added to the roster of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol" executive producers is Melissa McBride.
Is there a trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2?
The first teaser for "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 2 shows fans that Daryl is still in France contemplating his decision to stay and wondering if he is still missed by those he left back home. Now, back with The Nest, Daryl continues to go on runs and help the community survive against any threats, alive or undead. Isabelle Carrière appeared to be healing up nicely in the promo, and both she and her nephew Laurent seemed very happy that their mace-wielding protector was still around.
In America, Carol's search for Daryl brings her to the last place he was seen before being taken on Genet's boat. In addition to his bike, Carol is also wielding Daryl's notorious crossbow as she encounters new allies and enemies on her journey, eventually getting trapped in a blood-soaked vehicle surrounded by many walkers.
While it certainly hints at plenty of action from two of the franchise's most badass personas, the promo also makes it very clear that the only way either character will ever truly make it home is by finding one another, and it will be very exciting to see if after all their efforts their paths actually cross in Season 2.
Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon based on a comic book?
It's no secret that "The Walking Dead" is based on the comic book series by writer Robert Kirkman and artist Tony Moore that began in 2003, but some fans of the "Daryl Dixon" spin-off may wonder if the show also takes its inspiration from the comics. The shocking truth is that the series is not based on any source material, and the main character doesn't even exist in the comics.
Daryl was created for the TV series, especially for Norman Reedus, who originally wanted to play Merle Dixon, a role that eventually went to Michael Rooker. But many may be wondering why, after so many years of being a fan favorite, he has not been able to make the jump to the comics. According to what Robert Kirkman has said in the past, logistical concerns and likeness rights issues prevented Daryl's comic book debut. The writer also acknowledged he has little interest in adding the character to the comics and thinks what happens in the show shouldn't affect the source material.
"I would never have done it because it would feel wrong to bring the work of so many other people into the comic," Kirkman explained in the letters section of "The Walking Dead Deluxe" #67, as quoted by Comic Book. "I never wanted the show to change the comic, since the comic is what made the show possible, and I worried it could turn into a snake eating its own tail." Kirkman seems pretty set on the idea of the character remaining a television exclusive, which means, unfortunately, there are no Daryl Dixon comics for fans to read while waiting for Season 2.
What to watch before The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2?
There are a few shows from "The Walking Dead" TV universe that fans should check out before "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 2. The original series "The Walking Dead," which ran for 11 seasons, is probably the best place to start to give viewers the entire story of Daryl before he got to France, as well as his relationship with Carol, which factors heavily into "The Book of Carol." France also gets a shout-out as one of the countries closest to coming up with a cure in Season 1, Episode 6 ("TS-19"). But that isn't the only show to touch up the virus's French connection.
"The Walking Dead: The World Beyond" takes place ten years after the zombie outbreak and features a group called the CRM, who, like Genet's paramilitary force, were also experimenting on the undead. There is even a mid-credits scene in France that showrunner David Zabel confirmed was connected to the "Daryl Dixon" spin-off. "Yes, tied just a little bit to the finale of World Beyond because there was the suggestion of something interesting happening with the French scientists at the dawn of the apocalypse," Zabel told TVLine in an interview. "We didn't make it too on the nose in connection with that, but it certainly inspired thought, and we wanted it to sort of line up in some ways with the fans who are so diligent that they were paying attention and recall that."
Adding "The World Beyond" to everyone's "Walking Dead" watchlist seems like a good idea before Daryl returns for Season 2.
Where you can stream previous seasons of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
While everyone waits for the release of Season 2 of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," viewers can revisit the character's arduous journey across France on AMC+. All six episodes are on the streaming platform, allowing fans to revisit the show's first season, get caught up on any missed episodes, or check it out for the first time.
Several other titles from the franchise are also ready to binge on the streamer, such as "Fear the Walking Dead," "Tales From the Walking Dead," "The Walking Dead: Dead City," and "The Walking Dead: The World Beyond." But if fans want to see Daryl in action stateside long before his trip abroad, they must venture over to Netflix or PlutoTV to see his franchise origins and relive his greatest hits in previous episodes of "The Walking Dead."