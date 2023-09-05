The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Review: French Adventure Brings Fresh Blood To The Franchise

At the end of "The Walking Dead," Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) seemed to be heading off to look for Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). He didn't say this in so many words, but that's where the compass seemed to be pointed, especially with Judith (Cailey Fleming), RJ (Antony Azor), and Carol (Melissa McBride) waiting back at the Commonwealth for him to hear the news. Well, something went terribly wrong with Daryl's search, and he's wound up in France of all places in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon." This is bad for him but good for "Walking Dead" fans, as a show that takes us to Europe is about as different as this series gets. Still, there is "Walking Dead" fatigue to contend with, though if they are going to do spin-offs, this show is a good example of how to do one that doesn't step on too many toes.

The plot, of course, centers around Daryl, who washes up on the shores of France in an overturned rowboat completely alone. The first thing he comes across is a warehouse full of walkers, one of whom grabs his arm, dripping acid onto it — an intriguing development in the evolution of walkers. Daryl, however, is too manly to let a little acid slow him down. He pours water over the wound and keeps going until he finds a young woman and her grandfather, who offer to trade with him.

That's why Daryl is there when a couple of guerriers come to inspect. They're members of a group of mercenaries vying for control of the territory, and they have the numbers to make it happen. When Daryl kills one of them and the girl takes care of the other, they anger the larger group these two came from, especially their leader, Codron (Romain Levi), who lost a brother because of Daryl and the girl. This sparks a search for Daryl that leads the soldiers to a convent where Daryl has been taken in by a nun, Sister Isabelle (Clémence Poésy). She wants Daryl to take her nephew, Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi), whose mother died in childbirth and who she claims is the next Messiah, to a place called the Nest, where he'll supposedly be safe.

Daryl, Isabelle, Laurent, and a second nun, Sylvie (Laïka Blanc-Francard), have a series of adventures that take them across the country while being pursued by Codron, who wants Daryl dead. Putting one lone character in an entirely new environment that's nothing like he knows has something of a renewing effect on "The Walking Dead." This may be Daryl's show, but there are plenty of other characters around to fill in the blanks, especially because, while Daryl can fight, he isn't the one in the know here. For that, he relies on others.