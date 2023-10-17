The Ending Of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon"

It's hard to overstate exactly how popular the crossbow-wielding survivor Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) became during the original run of "The Walking Dead" on AMC. Despite the fact that Daryl was an original character created for Season 1 (and had never appeared in Robert Kirkman's "The Walking Dead" comic series), the hardened loner became a fan favorite almost immediately.

Online news outlets began to call Daryl the best character in the series as early as Season 2, and over time he became the de facto face of the franchise alongside series lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). As such, it should be no surprise that Daryl received his very own spinoff series, which follows his overseas exploits after he leaves the Commonwealth to search for Rick.

In "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," we learn that Daryl's search took an unexpected when he was captured by a group called Pouvoir des Vivants ("Power of the Living" in French) and transported across the sea to France. Led by the tyrannical Genet (Anne Charrier) and headquartered at Maison Mère, the Pouvoir engage in human experimentation to find a cure to the zombie outbreak. Thus, "Daryl Dixon" is a show centered around Daryl's attempts to fight his way back to America, though unfortunately, that journey ends in a tantalizing cliffhanger.