Transformers One Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details

"Transformers One" is set to be a unique turn for the franchise since it's actually a prequel to the vast majority of "Transformers" films that have come before it. The movie serves as an origin story for two of the most powerful Transformers, Optimus Prime and Megatron, focusing on their upbringing on the robotic planet Cybertron and the development of their complex relationship as they shift from trusted allies to vicious enemies.

In an interview with Deadline, Paramount Animation president Ramsey Naito spoke about how Cybertron — which has long since been ravaged and destroyed by the time of the live-action "Transformers" films — will be a major element of the film. "What I understand fans have always been interested in is knowing more about their backstory and knowing about Cybertron; and in live-action, let's face it, it would be a very hard thing to create," she explained. "In animation, it's a perfect thing to create because in animation everything is created."

Of course, the setting will also be in service of developing Optimus Prime and Megatron as characters, and they'll undergo quite a sprawling arc in the film as they find themselves questioning the societal structure of their home planet. "It's not a coming-of-age story," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told Collider. "I would say they're young men who are finding their path."