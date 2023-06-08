Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Honors Peter Cullen In The Best Way
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" puts the franchise in an interesting position as it distances itself from the Michael Bay movies, taking things in a different direction. However, it is set in the same universe as "Bumblebee," making things more confusing. While audiences shouldn't expect familiar faces like Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf), "Rise of the Beasts" does feature the return of "Transformers" legend Peter Cullen as the voice of Optimus Prime.
While Cullen has spent most of his professional career voicing the leader of the Autobots, "Rise of the Beasts" honors him in a way that no other "Transformers" project has done, using his likeness for Optimus Prime's face. Director Steven Caple Jr. confirmed the creative decision in the comments of an Instagram post after a fan asked him about it.
"Rise of the Beats" is Cullen's seventh time voicing Optimus Prime on the big screen, with his voice giving fans goosebumps in the latest movie's trailers. Outside of blockbuster movies, the actor has given life to the hero for over 40 years, spanning television and video game appearances. However, with "Rise of the Beasts," Cullen finally fully embodies the character, lending both his voice and likeness to Optimus Prime.
Peter Cullen's brother inspired Optimus Prime
Through his decades of voicing Optimus Prime, Peter Cullen has inspired generations of kids that grew up on "Transformers." The actor looked for a similar source of inspiration when he initially auditioned for the role in the '80s, finding that in his Marine brother.
Over the years, Cullen has told the story about finding the voice of Optimus Prime many times. During an appearance at TFcon, he reminisced on his brother, a decorated Marine Corps captain during the Vietnam War. The brothers lived together during a difficult time in Cullen's life, and his brother, Larry, took an interest in his daily activities.
On the day of his audition, Cullen told his brother, "I'm going to an audition. I'm auditioning as a truck," which got a laugh out of his brother. "I said, 'But Larry, he's a hero truck. He's a real — I mean — he's a hero.' His face got somber, and he said, 'Peter if you're going to be a hero, be a real hero. Don't be a Hollywood hero type with all the BS and all the yelling and screaming and trying to be tough. Be strong enough to be gentle.'"
During his audition for "Transformers," Cullen said he could only hear Larry's voice, channeling his brother's softness and echoing the advice he gave him earlier in the day. To this day, Cullen still holds onto his brother's words about heroism, "Be strong enough to be gentle," as the inspiration for Optimus Prime.