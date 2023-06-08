Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Honors Peter Cullen In The Best Way

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" puts the franchise in an interesting position as it distances itself from the Michael Bay movies, taking things in a different direction. However, it is set in the same universe as "Bumblebee," making things more confusing. While audiences shouldn't expect familiar faces like Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf), "Rise of the Beasts" does feature the return of "Transformers" legend Peter Cullen as the voice of Optimus Prime.

While Cullen has spent most of his professional career voicing the leader of the Autobots, "Rise of the Beasts" honors him in a way that no other "Transformers" project has done, using his likeness for Optimus Prime's face. Director Steven Caple Jr. confirmed the creative decision in the comments of an Instagram post after a fan asked him about it.

"Rise of the Beats" is Cullen's seventh time voicing Optimus Prime on the big screen, with his voice giving fans goosebumps in the latest movie's trailers. Outside of blockbuster movies, the actor has given life to the hero for over 40 years, spanning television and video game appearances. However, with "Rise of the Beasts," Cullen finally fully embodies the character, lending both his voice and likeness to Optimus Prime.